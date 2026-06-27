Colombo to Undergo Major Rs. 36 Billion Sewerage System Overhaul

The Colombo city sewerage network is set for a sweeping transformation, with Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar announcing an investment of approximately Rs. 36 billion to modernise and expand the capital's ageing underground infrastructure.

A Long-Overdue Upgrade for the Capital

The announcement signals one of the most significant infrastructure commitments made for Colombo in recent years, targeting a sewerage system that has long struggled to keep pace with the city's growing urban population and development demands.

Mayor Balthazaar confirmed that the substantial funding allocation is directed at both upgrading existing sewerage infrastructure and extending coverage across areas of the city that currently lack adequate sanitation networks.

What the Investment Aims to Achieve

The large-scale project is expected to deliver several key improvements to Colombo's urban environment, including:

Modernisation of outdated sewerage infrastructure across the city

Expansion of the network to underserved areas within Colombo

Improved sanitation standards for residents and businesses

Reduction of environmental hazards linked to failing sewerage systems

Significance for Colombo's Urban Future

Colombo, as Sri Lanka's commercial capital and most densely populated city, has faced persistent challenges with its sewerage and drainage systems, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall. Flooding and sanitation failures have repeatedly disrupted daily life for thousands of residents.

Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar has highlighted the Rs. 36 billion investment as a critical step toward building a more resilient and liveable Colombo.

Urban development experts and civic groups have long called for decisive government action on Colombo's sanitation infrastructure, arguing that a modern sewerage network is fundamental to sustaining the city's economic growth and improving the quality of life for its residents.

Further details regarding the project timeline, contractors, and phased implementation are expected to be released by the Colombo Municipal Council in the coming weeks.