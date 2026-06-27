Civil Society Groups Unite to Demand Sri Lanka Be Held Accountable for Torture Convention Violations

A coalition of civil society organisations has issued a joint statement calling for Sri Lanka to be held accountable for alleged violations of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, intensifying international scrutiny of the island nation's human rights record.

A Coordinated Call for Accountability

The statement, coordinated through the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, brings together multiple civil society groups who argue that Sri Lanka has failed to adequately address and remedy breaches of its obligations under the landmark international torture convention, to which it is a signatory.

The organisations involved in the joint declaration have urged relevant international bodies to take decisive steps in ensuring that Sri Lanka fulfils its legal commitments, including conducting credible investigations into alleged incidents of torture and other forms of ill-treatment carried out by state actors.

Long-Standing Concerns

Human rights advocates have long raised concerns about the treatment of detainees and individuals in custody within Sri Lanka, particularly in the context of post-war accountability and ongoing law enforcement practices. Critics argue that impunity for perpetrators of torture remains a persistent and deeply troubling issue.

The joint statement underscores a growing frustration among civil society actors that domestic mechanisms have proven insufficient in delivering justice to victims and their families, prompting renewed calls for robust international engagement.

International Obligations Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka ratified the Convention against Torture in 1994, placing it under binding legal obligations to prevent torture, investigate allegations thoroughly, prosecute offenders, and provide redress to victims. Civil society groups contend that these obligations have not been consistently met.

The statement calls on the relevant United Nations treaty body to rigorously examine Sri Lanka's compliance record and to press the government for concrete, time-bound commitments to reform.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

At the time of publication, the Sri Lankan government had not issued a formal public response to the joint civil society statement. Rights groups say they expect the government to engage transparently with the process and demonstrate a genuine willingness to uphold its international human rights commitments.

The development is likely to add further pressure on Colombo as it continues to navigate complex relationships with international human rights mechanisms and donor nations who have consistently tied engagement to measurable progress on accountability.

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