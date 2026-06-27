CDB-MCA T10 Cricket Finals Set for Thrilling Sunday Showdown Under Lights at CCC Grounds

Cricket fans are in for an exciting evening this Sunday as the grand finals of the Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) sponsored Mercantile Cricket Association T10 Cricket Tournament 2026 come to a head at the Colombo Cricket Club (CCC) grounds.

Both the Tier A and Tier B championship deciders are scheduled to be played under lights, promising a spectacular atmosphere for players and spectators alike as the tournament reaches its climax.

Double Final Bonanza

The evening will feature back-to-back finals across both competitive tiers of the tournament, giving mercantile cricket enthusiasts a full night of high-intensity T10 action. The short and sharp T10 format, known for its fast-paced, hard-hitting brand of cricket, is expected to make for a gripping finale as the top corporate cricket sides in the country battle it out for championship honours.

A Platform for Corporate Cricket

The MCA T10 tournament has grown into one of the most anticipated events on the Sri Lankan mercantile cricket calendar, providing corporate teams with a competitive and well-organised platform to showcase their talent. The backing of CDB as title sponsor has helped elevate the tournament's profile considerably in recent years.

Cricket enthusiasts and supporters of the competing sides are encouraged to make their way to the CCC grounds on Sunday evening to witness what promises to be a memorable conclusion to the 2026 edition of this popular tournament.

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