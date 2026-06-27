38 Injured in Head-On Bus Collision on Matara–Tangalle Road

Thirty-eight people sustained injuries yesterday morning after two private buses collided head-on along Talalla Vajirawansha Mawatha on the Matara–Tangalle Road, police confirmed.

Passengers Rushed to Hospital

The collision, which occurred on the 26th, left a significant number of passengers requiring immediate medical attention. All 38 injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, with 25 of them among those admitted for further care.

Busy Southern Corridor Hit by Serious Incident

The Matara–Tangalle Road is one of the busier stretches of highway along Sri Lanka's southern coastal belt, frequently used by both commuters and tourists travelling between major towns in the region. A head-on crash involving two passenger buses on such a route raises fresh concerns about road safety standards and driver conduct on southern highways.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, including the speed of the vehicles involved and whether driver negligence played a role in the incident.

Calls for Greater Road Safety Vigilance

Road accidents involving private buses continue to pose a serious public safety challenge across Sri Lanka. Authorities have repeatedly urged both bus operators and drivers to adhere strictly to traffic regulations, particularly on high-traffic rural and coastal roads where overtaking and excessive speed remain persistent hazards.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.

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