Social Media Coalition Pushes Back Against Government's Proposed Media Professionals Institute

A prominent civil society grouping has come out strongly against a government proposal to establish a new regulatory body for media professionals in Sri Lanka, warning that the move poses a serious threat to freedom of expression in the country.

Opposition to the Proposed Institute

The Collective for Social Media Declaration (CSMD) has publicly condemned the government's plan to gazette the establishment of a body to be known as the "Chartered Institute of Media Professionals of Sri Lanka." The gazette notification, issued in June 2026, has drawn swift and sharp criticism from the collective, which views the proposal as an attempt by the authorities to curtail free speech and restrict independent media voices.

CSMD Issues Formal Statement

In a formal statement released to the public, the CSMD made clear its position that the proposed institute represents an unacceptable overreach by the government into the domain of media freedom. The collective expressed deep concern that such a regulatory framework could be used as a tool to silence dissenting voices, particularly those operating on social media platforms.

The Collective for Social Media Declaration hereby expresses its strongest opposition to the proposed Chartered Institute of Media Professionals of Sri Lanka, viewing it as a direct attempt to restrict freedom of expression.

Broader Concerns Over Press Freedom

The CSMD's objections reflect wider anxieties among civil society organisations and media advocates in Sri Lanka regarding the direction of the government's media policy. Critics argue that institutionalising media regulation through a chartered body could create barriers to entry for independent journalists and social media commentators, effectively placing editorial control in the hands of the state.

Sri Lanka has a complex history with press freedom, and moves perceived as government interference in media operations have consistently drawn domestic and international scrutiny. The CSMD's statement is expected to reignite debate over the boundaries between regulation and censorship in the country's evolving digital media landscape.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the growing chorus of opposition, and whether the gazette notification will proceed as proposed or be subject to revision following public pressure.

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