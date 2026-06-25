SJB to Pursue Disciplinary Action Against Horana Organiser Charith Abeysinghe, Says Premadasa

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has announced that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will be moving forward with formal disciplinary proceedings against the party's Horana organiser, Charith Abeysinghe.

Premadasa made the declaration publicly, signalling that the main opposition party intends to hold its own members accountable regardless of their standing within the organisation. The move reflects the leadership's commitment to maintaining internal discipline and upholding the party's standards of conduct.

Charith Abeysinghe, who serves as the SJB's organiser for the Horana electorate, now faces action from within his own party following the announcement by Premadasa. The specific grounds for the disciplinary proceedings were not elaborated upon in detail by the Opposition Leader.

The decision underscores a broader effort by the SJB leadership to project an image of strong internal governance, particularly as the party continues to position itself as a credible alternative to the ruling administration ahead of future electoral contests.

Political observers note that such internal disciplinary measures, when made public, can serve both as a deterrent to other party members and as a demonstration of transparency to the voting public. How the proceedings against Abeysinghe unfold is expected to be closely watched by political circles across the country.