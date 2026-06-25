Physiotherapist Found Strangled Near Teldeniya Hospital — Suspect Nabbed in Jaffna

Police have arrested a suspect in Jaffna in connection with the death of a 34-year-old physiotherapist whose body was discovered near the Teldeniya hospital, authorities confirmed.

The victim, identified as Shamya Darshani, was attached to the Ampara General Hospital at the time of her death. Investigators determined that she had died as a result of strangulation, prompting a manhunt that ultimately led law enforcement officers to the northern peninsula of Jaffna.

Body Discovered Near Teldeniya

Darshani's body was found in the vicinity of the Teldeniya hospital, sparking immediate concern among colleagues and the wider medical community. The discovery prompted police to launch an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Suspect Apprehended

Following their inquiries, police tracked down and arrested a suspect believed to be connected to the killing. The arrest, carried out in Jaffna, marks a significant development in what has become a deeply troubling case that has drawn public attention across the island.

Further investigations are currently underway, and police have not yet disclosed additional details regarding the identity of the suspect or the motive behind the alleged crime.

The death of a healthcare professional in such violent circumstances has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's medical community, with many calling for greater safety measures to protect hospital workers both on and off duty.

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