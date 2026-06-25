Namal Questions 'Clean Sri Lanka' Drive as Dengue Cases Continue to Surge

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa has launched a sharp attack on the National People's Power (NPP) government, questioning the effectiveness of its flagship 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative amid a worsening dengue outbreak across the country.

A Campaign Under Scrutiny

Speaking out against the administration's handling of the public health crisis, Rajapaksa demanded to know whether 'Clean Sri Lanka' — a programme promoted with considerable fanfare by the NPP government — amounted to little more than an empty political slogan. The opposition MP argued that the campaign had clearly failed to deliver on its core promise of maintaining sanitary conditions that would curb mosquito breeding and prevent the spread of dengue fever.

People Handed NPP a Strong Mandate

Rajapaksa reminded the government that Sri Lankan voters had placed enormous trust in the NPP, granting the party control over both Parliament and local government bodies. With such a sweeping mandate in hand, he argued, the administration had both the authority and the responsibility to take decisive action on public health matters — including the growing dengue menace.

Dengue Toll Raises Alarm

The dengue situation in Sri Lanka has been a cause for serious concern, with cases reportedly surging in multiple districts. Public health experts have long warned that effective vector control requires consistent community-level clean-up efforts, proper waste disposal, and the elimination of stagnant water — all areas that fall squarely within the scope of what 'Clean Sri Lanka' had pledged to address.

The opposition has questioned whether the government's much-publicised cleanliness drive was ever backed by the resources and grassroots coordination needed to make a measurable difference.

Pressure Mounts on the Government

The criticism from Rajapaksa adds to growing pressure on the NPP administration to demonstrate tangible outcomes from its environmental and public health programmes. With dengue continuing to affect families across the island, observers say the government faces an urgent test of whether its policy initiatives can translate into real results on the ground.

Health authorities have urged the public to take personal precautionary measures, including regularly clearing standing water around homes, while the debate over government accountability in tackling the outbreak continues in Parliament.

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