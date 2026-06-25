Leaked Phone Recording Involving Lawyer and SJB Organiser Sparks Bribery Controversy

A phone recording alleged to feature conversations linked to a bribery case has gone viral across Sri Lanka, after several media organisations broadcast the audio in recent days.

The recording is said to involve Attorney-at-Law Rakkhitha Rajapaksa, who also serves as the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) organiser for the Horana electorate, thrusting the case into both legal and political spotlight.

Recording Spreads Across Media Platforms

Multiple news outlets picked up the alleged phone conversation and aired it widely, prompting significant public attention and discussion. The audio, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, has circulated rapidly on social media platforms as well, amplifying scrutiny of its contents.

Legal and Political Dimensions

The involvement of a practising attorney who also holds a prominent position within a major opposition political party has raised eyebrows among legal observers and political commentators alike. The dual role of Rajapaksa — as both a legal professional and a party organiser — has added a layer of complexity to the unfolding controversy.

As of now, official statements from the SJB leadership or from Rajapaksa himself responding to the allegations have not been made publicly available. Authorities have not yet issued a formal comment regarding any investigation into the matter.

Public Reaction

The viral spread of the recording has triggered widespread reaction among the public, with many calling for a transparent investigation into the alleged bribery-related conversations. Sri Lanka's legal fraternity is also expected to closely monitor developments, given that a member of the bar is named in connection with the case.

Further details are expected to emerge as the story continues to develop.

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