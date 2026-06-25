Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Holds Talks With Prime Minister Amarasuriya on Landmark 2026 Investment Summit

Representatives from the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on Wednesday at the Parliament premises, as preparations gather momentum for one of Sri Lanka's most anticipated economic events in recent years.

Investment Summit Takes Centre Stage

The high-level meeting, held on 24th June, brought together chamber officials and the Prime Minister to discuss arrangements surrounding the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit 2026, widely referred to as SLEIS 2026.

The summit is expected to serve as a critical platform for attracting foreign direct investment and showcasing Sri Lanka's economic recovery and future potential to global stakeholders.

A Timely Engagement

The discussion reflects the government's continued efforts to engage the private sector as a key partner in driving the country's economic agenda. The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, as one of Sri Lanka's oldest and most prominent business bodies, plays a central role in shaping the nation's commercial landscape and representing the interests of the broader business community.

SLEIS 2026 is anticipated to draw participation from international investors, policymakers, and business leaders, positioning Sri Lanka as a destination for sustainable economic growth in the years ahead.

Further details regarding the summit's agenda and confirmed participants are expected to be announced in the coming months.