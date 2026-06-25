Anuradhapura Man Handed 32-Year Jail Term for Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl

A special high court sitting in Anuradhapura has handed down a sentence of 32 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl, in a ruling that underscores the judiciary's firm stance against sexual violence targeting minors in Sri Lanka.

Conviction and Sentencing

The court delivered the landmark sentence following a full hearing of the case, in which the accused was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of committing the serious sexual offence against the teenage victim. The rigorous imprisonment term reflects the gravity with which the court treated the crime.

A Message to Would-Be Offenders

The sentencing is being viewed by legal observers as a strong judicial signal that crimes of a sexual nature committed against children will attract severe punishment under Sri Lankan law. Cases involving minors are treated with particular seriousness by the country's special high courts, which are specifically empowered to hear such sensitive matters.

Ongoing Concerns Over Child Safety

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with concerns surrounding the safety and protection of children, with advocacy groups repeatedly calling on authorities to ensure swift justice in cases involving the abuse of minors. Convictions carrying lengthy prison terms such as this one are seen as a critical deterrent and a measure of accountability within the justice system.

The Anuradhapura special high court's ruling is expected to bring some measure of closure to the victim and her family, who endured a prolonged legal process to see justice served.

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