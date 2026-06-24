US Hands Over Ten American-Built Helicopters to Sri Lanka Air Force in Major Defence Boost

The United States has formally transferred ten TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopters to the Sri Lanka Air Force, marking a significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation and delivering a substantial upgrade to the island nation's aerial capabilities.

A Fleet of Bell 206 Aircraft Arrives in Sri Lanka

The ten helicopters, manufactured in Texas and based on the widely recognised Bell 206 airframe, were handed over in an official ceremony that underscored the growing strategic partnership between Washington and Colombo. The aircraft are expected to play a central role in expanding the Sri Lanka Air Force's rotary-wing training programme, providing trainee pilots with access to internationally proven platforms.

Strengthening Search-and-Rescue and Maritime Security

Beyond pilot training, the transferred helicopters are set to significantly enhance Sri Lanka's search-and-rescue operations, a capability of critical importance given the country's extensive coastline and the unpredictable nature of the Indian Ocean. The aircraft will also bolster the Air Force's ability to monitor and secure the nation's air and maritime domains, addressing longstanding operational requirements.

Disaster Readiness Gets a Lift

The transfer is also expected to strengthen Sri Lanka's disaster response readiness. Helicopters are an indispensable asset during flood relief, coastal emergencies, and humanitarian operations — scenarios that Sri Lanka faces with regularity. Having a larger and more capable rotary fleet positions the Air Force to respond more swiftly and effectively when natural disasters strike.

A Deepening Defence Partnership

The handover reflects a broader trend of deepening defence and security ties between Sri Lanka and the United States. American assistance of this nature not only provides tangible military assets but also signals continued US engagement with Sri Lanka as a strategically located partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Sri Lanka Air Force is expected to integrate the aircraft into active service in the coming months, with training operations anticipated to commence shortly after necessary technical evaluations are completed.

Related Video