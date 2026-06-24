Supreme Court to Resume Hearing on Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Petition Today

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka is scheduled to take up for further consideration the petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today, as the legal proceedings surrounding the case continue to unfold.

The petition, lodged by the former head of state, is set to receive additional attention from the court during today's sitting, marking another significant step in the ongoing legal matter.

Proceedings Continue

The case has drawn considerable public interest given the prominent profile of the petitioner, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth Executive President before resigning from office in July 2022 amid widespread public protests triggered by the country's severe economic crisis.

The Supreme Court's continued engagement with the petition underscores the judiciary's role in addressing matters brought before it by former state officials, in keeping with the constitutional framework that governs such proceedings in Sri Lanka.

Background

Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka following his resignation and subsequent time abroad, and has since remained a figure of significant political and legal discussion within the country.

Further details regarding the outcome of today's hearing are expected to emerge once the court concludes its consideration of the matter. The public and legal observers alike will be watching closely as the proceedings develop.

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