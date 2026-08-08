SriLankan Airlines Relaunches Colombo-Kuwait Route with Six Weekly Flights

SriLankan Airlines has reinstated its direct air link between Colombo and Kuwait, resuming operations on the route from August 8, 2026, with six scheduled flights per week.

Route Restoration Strengthens Middle East Connectivity

The national carrier's return to the Kuwait route marks a significant step in rebuilding its Middle East network, a region that remains a critical travel corridor for Sri Lanka due to the large number of migrant workers, expatriates, and business travellers who regularly commute between the two countries.

The six-times-weekly frequency offers near-daily connectivity between Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and Kuwait International Airport, providing commuters with greater flexibility when planning their travel.

Importance of the Kuwait Market

Kuwait is home to a sizeable Sri Lankan community, with thousands of workers employed across domestic, construction, and professional sectors. Reliable and frequent air services between the two nations are considered essential not only for labour mobility but also for the remittance economy that plays a vital role in Sri Lanka's financial stability.

The resumption of this route is expected to be welcomed by both the Sri Lankan diaspora in Kuwait and by families back home who depend on the movement of their loved ones across this corridor.

Airline's Broader Recovery Efforts

SriLankan Airlines has been gradually rebuilding and expanding its route network following a period of significant financial and operational challenges. The reintroduction of the Kuwait service signals renewed confidence in regional demand and aligns with the airline's broader strategy to strengthen its footprint across the Gulf region.

Passengers travelling on the Colombo-Kuwait route are advised to check the airline's official channels for booking information, scheduling updates, and any travel requirements that may apply.