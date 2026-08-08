Sri Lankan MPs Raise Alarm Over New Passports Being Rejected Abroad Due to Quality Failures

Serious concerns have been raised in parliament over the quality of Sri Lanka's newly issued passports, with reports emerging that several countries have been rejecting the documents upon presentation at their borders and immigration checkpoints.

Parliament Raises the Alarm

A Member of Parliament has brought to light alarming reports that the latest batch of Sri Lankan passports is being turned away by immigration authorities in certain countries, citing quality-related deficiencies in the travel documents. The revelation has sparked fresh scrutiny over the government's passport production process and the standards being maintained by the responsible authorities.

The issue was raised formally in parliament, with the MP urging the relevant ministries to investigate the matter urgently and take corrective action before more Sri Lankan travellers are inconvenienced or stranded abroad.

Impact on Sri Lankan Travellers

The rejection of passports at foreign borders poses a significant practical problem for Sri Lankan citizens travelling overseas for work, education, tourism, and medical purposes. A passport that fails to meet international standards can result in travellers being denied entry, detained at airports, or forced to return home at considerable personal and financial cost.

Passport rejections have been reported in multiple countries

Quality issues with the physical documents have been cited as the primary reason

Sri Lankan travellers risk being stranded or denied entry abroad

Parliament has called for an urgent government response

Questions Over Production Standards

The new passports were introduced as part of an upgrade to Sri Lanka's travel documentation system. However, the reported quality failures suggest that the production process may not have met the rigorous international benchmarks required for modern biometric travel documents.

The matter has been flagged in parliament as an urgent issue requiring immediate government intervention, with the MP stressing that the credibility of Sri Lanka's official travel documents must be protected at all costs.

International passport standards are governed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and member states are required to ensure their travel documents conform to strict specifications covering physical durability, security features, and machine-readable data accuracy.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

At the time of reporting, no formal statement had been issued by the Ministry responsible for immigration and passport services addressing the specific quality concerns raised in parliament. Citizens and civil society groups are expected to mount pressure on the government to provide a transparent account of what went wrong and what steps are being taken to rectify the situation.

Sri Lankans who have recently obtained new passports and are planning international travel are advised to monitor official communications from the Department of Immigration and Emigration for any updates or guidance.