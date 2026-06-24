Sri Lanka's Export Earnings Surpass USD 7.3 Billion in First Five Months of 2026

Sri Lanka's export sector has continued to demonstrate strong momentum in 2026, with total export earnings crossing the USD 7.3 billion mark during the first five months of the year, signalling a sustained recovery in the country's external trade performance.

Solid Growth Across Merchandise and Services

Combined merchandise and services exports reached an estimated USD 7,393.39 million between January and May 2026, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 7.56% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The figures underscore the resilience of Sri Lanka's export base despite the challenges posed by the global economic environment.

A Positive Signal for the Broader Economy

The strong export performance comes as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to stabilise its economy following the severe economic crisis of recent years. Growing export revenues are seen as a critical pillar in rebuilding foreign exchange reserves and maintaining debt repayment obligations under the country's ongoing restructuring programme.

Analysts have pointed to sustained demand for Sri Lankan goods and services in key international markets as a driving factor behind the encouraging numbers. Both traditional export categories and emerging services sectors appear to have contributed to the overall upturn.

Continued Focus on Export-Led Growth

Policymakers and trade promotion authorities have placed significant emphasis on expanding Sri Lanka's export base as a long-term strategy for economic resilience. The latest data suggests that these efforts are beginning to yield tangible results, with the country on track to post stronger full-year export figures compared to 2025.

As global trade conditions remain uncertain, Sri Lanka's ability to sustain this export growth trajectory in the second half of 2026 will be closely watched by investors, international creditors, and economic observers alike.