SLTB Bus Driver Dies Mid-Journey as Vehicle Crashes in Wellampitiya

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus driver lost his life after suddenly falling ill at the wheel, causing the passenger-laden vehicle to crash in the Wellampitiya area, authorities confirmed.

Driver Stricken While Bus Was in Motion

The incident occurred while the bus was travelling along its scheduled route bound for Ampara. The driver is believed to have suffered a sudden medical episode while behind the wheel, leaving him unable to control the vehicle.

With the driver incapacitated, the bus veered off course and collided in the Wellampitiya area, sending shockwaves through the local community and raising fresh concerns about passenger safety on public transport routes.

Passengers on Board at Time of Crash

The bus was carrying passengers at the time of the incident. Emergency services responded to the scene following the crash. The driver was pronounced dead, marking a tragic end to what began as a routine journey.

Concerns Over Driver Health Screenings

The incident has reignited public debate over the adequacy of regular medical assessments carried out on public transport drivers in Sri Lanka. Advocacy groups and commuters alike have long called for stricter and more frequent health evaluations for those responsible for operating passenger vehicles.

The bus was operated under the Sri Lanka Transport Board fleet

The route was the Ampara-bound service at the time of the incident

The crash took place in the Wellampitiya area

The driver died as a result of the sudden illness

Authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The SLTB has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident or any planned review of driver health protocols.

Passenger safety on public roads remains a critical concern, with this tragedy serving as a stark reminder of the importance of proactive health monitoring for all professional drivers.

Further details are anticipated as investigations continue.

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