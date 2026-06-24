President Dissanayake Establishes 14-Member Commission to Resolve Public Sector Pay and Pension Disputes

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken a significant step towards resolving long-standing grievances among Sri Lanka's public sector workforce by establishing a dedicated Salaries and Pensions Commission, comprising 14 members tasked with addressing salary and pension-related concerns affecting government employees and retirees.

Commission Structure and Leadership

Retired Ministry Secretary Asoka Peiris has been appointed as chairman of the newly formed body, bringing seasoned administrative experience to what is expected to be a complex and wide-ranging review process. The commission's 14-member composition signals the government's intent to approach the matter with a broad base of expertise and representation.

A Long-Awaited Response

Public sector employees and pensioners in Sri Lanka have for years raised concerns over inadequate salary structures and pension entitlements that have struggled to keep pace with the rising cost of living. The establishment of this commission represents a formal acknowledgement by the Dissanayake administration that these issues require structured, systematic attention.

Significance for Public Servants

The move is expected to be welcomed by trade unions and public sector associations, many of which have repeatedly called on successive governments to undertake a comprehensive review of remuneration and retirement benefits. Among those likely to benefit from the commission's findings are:

Current government employees across all ministries and departments

Retired public servants dependent on state pension payments

Widows and dependants of deceased government employees receiving pension entitlements

The commission is anticipated to consult widely with relevant stakeholders before presenting its recommendations to the President. Further details regarding the commission's timeline and terms of reference are yet to be formally announced by the government.