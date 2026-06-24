Pakistani Man Arrested After French Wife Allegedly Held Captive and Abused for Over a Decade

Pakistani authorities have arrested a man accused of holding his French wife and their children captive inside their home for more than 12 years, subjecting them to sustained abuse over that period.

Woman Rescued After Years in Captivity

The victim, a French national, was finally rescued by police following what is understood to have been a lengthy ordeal at the hands of her husband. Authorities moved in to free the woman and her children from the residence where they had allegedly been confined against their will.

Pakistani police confirmed the arrest of the husband, who stands accused of not only restricting his family's freedom but also physically abusing them during the years they were held captive. The case has drawn significant attention both within Pakistan and internationally.

Details of the Alleged Abuse

According to investigators, the woman and her children were prevented from leaving the home over the course of more than a decade. The prolonged nature of the alleged captivity has raised serious concerns among human rights advocates about the safety and protection of foreign nationals residing in Pakistan.

The rescued woman is a citizen of France, and the case is expected to draw diplomatic attention between Islamabad and Paris as authorities in both countries monitor the progress of the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

Suspect Faces Legal Action

The arrested man is currently in police custody and is expected to face charges related to unlawful confinement and abuse. Pakistani law enforcement officials have indicated that the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities working to establish the full extent of the alleged crimes committed within the household.

Officials have not yet disclosed how the rescue operation was initiated, including whether it followed a tip-off, a complaint, or intervention by a foreign authority. Further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the Pakistani legal system.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns surrounding domestic abuse and the vulnerability of individuals — particularly foreign nationals — who may have limited access to support networks or legal recourse in countries where they hold no citizenship.

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