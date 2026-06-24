OMP and Bureau of Rehabilitation Sign MOU to Bolster Cooperation on Missing Persons

The Office on Missing Persons (OMP) and the Bureau of Rehabilitation (BOR) have formalised their working relationship through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant step forward in institutional collaboration on missing persons matters in Sri Lanka.

The agreement was signed on 24 June 2026, bringing together two key state institutions whose mandates intersect in addressing some of the country's most sensitive and longstanding humanitarian concerns.

Strengthening Institutional Ties

The MOU is designed to strengthen cooperation between the two bodies, enabling them to work more effectively in addressing issues related to missing persons. The OMP, which was established to independently search for and trace individuals who went missing during periods of conflict and civil unrest, has been progressively building its network of institutional partnerships.

This latest agreement with the Bureau of Rehabilitation adds to a growing list of Memoranda of Understanding the OMP has entered into with various organisations, reflecting the office's broader strategy of collaborative engagement to fulfil its mandate.

A Continuing Commitment

The signing ceremony brought together senior representatives from both institutions and underscored the shared commitment to advancing the rights and interests of families affected by disappearances across the island.

For countless Sri Lankan families who have spent years searching for answers about missing loved ones, formal agreements such as this represent a meaningful institutional response to their grief and uncertainty.

Both the OMP and the BOR are expected to outline joint programmes and coordinated mechanisms in the coming months as part of the MOU's implementation.