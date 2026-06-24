Namal Rajapaksa Slams Northern Province Governor Over Removal of Chavakachcheri Vice Chairman

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leader Namal Rajapaksa has strongly condemned the Northern Province Governor's decision to remove Chavakachcheri Urban Council Vice Chairman G. Kishor from his post, describing the move as a politically motivated act that undermines democratic principles.

Governor's Decision Draws Sharp Criticism

The Northern Province Governor took the controversial step of stripping G. Kishor of his position as Vice Chairman of the Chavakachcheri Urban Council, a decision that has since triggered a wave of political backlash from opposition figures across the country.

Namal Rajapaksa, who has been vocal in his opposition to what he describes as executive overreach, wasted no time in issuing a strong rebuke, calling the removal an affront to the democratic rights of elected local government representatives and the communities they serve.

A Question of Democratic Accountability

Critics of the Governor's move argue that removing an elected or appointed local government official without transparent justification sets a dangerous precedent for provincial governance in Sri Lanka. The Chavakachcheri Urban Council serves a significant population in the Jaffna District, and any disruption to its leadership structure carries broader administrative implications for the region.

Namal Rajapaksa urged relevant authorities to review the decision and ensure that due process was followed in its execution, warning that such actions could erode public confidence in provincial institutions at a time when trust in governance structures remains fragile.

Political Tensions in the North

The incident has once again highlighted the complex political dynamics that continue to shape governance in the Northern Province, where tensions between central government appointees and local political actors have long been a source of contention.

Opposition politicians and civil society voices in the region have echoed similar concerns, calling for greater transparency and accountability in decisions made by the Governor's office that directly affect elected and appointed local representatives.

As of the time of reporting, the Northern Province Governor's office had not issued a detailed public statement explaining the grounds upon which G. Kishor was removed from the Vice Chairman position. Further developments in the matter are expected to be closely watched by political observers across the island.