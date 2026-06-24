Mystery Death as Man Found Bound to Concrete Pole in Gin Ganga River

A magistrate's inquiry was launched on Tuesday after the body of an unidentified man was discovered floating in the Gin Ganga river, with his hands bound and tied to a concrete pole, raising serious concerns among local authorities about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Body Discovered in River

The grim discovery was made in the Gin Ganga, a river located in southern Sri Lanka, after residents reportedly noticed the body in the water. The man was found with his hands restrained and his body secured to a concrete pole, prompting immediate suspicion of foul play.

Police were alerted and attended the scene, following which the matter was referred to a magistrate for a formal inquiry into the cause and nature of the death.

Magistrate's Inquiry Initiated

A magistrate's inquiry was duly conducted into the incident, as is standard procedure under Sri Lankan law when a death occurs under suspicious or unexplained circumstances. The inquiry aims to establish the identity of the deceased as well as the precise cause of death.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the death is being treated as a homicide, though the manner in which the body was found has drawn significant attention from law enforcement.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigations to identify the deceased and determine the events that led to his death. Residents in the surrounding area have been urged to cooperate with authorities and come forward with any information that may assist the inquiry.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and post-mortem examination results become available.