IDL Breathes New Life into Kaduwela's MOH Office in Show of Community Dedication

International Distillers Limited (IDL) marked a significant milestone in its community engagement journey on 6th May 2026, officially reopening the fully renovated Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Office in Kaduwela in a ceremony that underscored the company's deep-rooted ties to the area.

The event brought together senior IDL leadership alongside local officials and community stakeholders, celebrating what the company describes as a long-standing commitment to the welfare of the communities in which it operates.

A Landmark Gesture for Kaduwela

The renovation of the MOH Office represents a direct investment in public health infrastructure at the grassroots level. The Kaduwela MOH Office serves as a critical point of contact for residents seeking primary healthcare guidance, maternal and child health services, and disease prevention support — making the upgrade a tangible benefit for thousands of families in the area.

IDL, one of Sri Lanka's prominent distilling companies, has positioned this initiative as part of a broader philosophy of giving back to the localities where it maintains a significant operational presence.

Corporate Responsibility in Action

The project reflects a growing trend among Sri Lankan corporates to channel resources toward strengthening public amenities, particularly in the areas of health and community infrastructure. By directing attention toward a functioning government health facility, IDL's contribution is expected to have an immediate and lasting impact on service delivery at the local level.

The reopening ceremony was conducted with due formality, drawing attention to the partnership between the private sector and public institutions as a model for sustainable community development across the island.

The renovated facility is now fully operational, offering residents of Kaduwela an improved environment in which to access essential public health services.