Grade 5 Scholarship Exam Confirmed for August 9, 2026

The Department of Examinations has officially confirmed that the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination for 2026 will be held on August 9, according to Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage.

The announcement brings welcome clarity for thousands of families across Sri Lanka who have been awaiting confirmation of the examination date in order to plan their children's academic preparation schedules.

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is one of the most significant academic milestones in the Sri Lankan primary education system. It is sat annually by students completing their fifth year of primary schooling and serves a dual purpose — identifying academically gifted students for scholarship awards and determining eligibility for entry into leading national schools island-wide.

The results of the examination carry considerable weight, as placement in a prestigious national school can have a lasting impact on a student's educational journey and future opportunities.

Parents and students are advised to take note of the confirmed date and make the necessary arrangements well in advance. Schools and tuition institutions are also expected to align their preparation programmes accordingly now that the date has been officially announced.

Further details regarding examination centres, registration procedures, and other logistical arrangements are expected to be communicated by the Department of Examinations in due course.

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