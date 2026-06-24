Gold Jewellery Seized from LTTE Camps to Be Returned to Rightful Owners Within Three Months, Parliament Told

The Sri Lankan government expects to complete the process of returning gold jewellery recovered from former Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) camps to their rightful owners within the next three months, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Deputy Defence Minister Major General (retired) Aruna Jayasekera made the announcement while responding to questions raised in Parliament, signalling a significant step forward in addressing one of the lingering issues stemming from the end of the country's decades-long civil conflict.

Long-Awaited Resolution

The gold jewellery in question was recovered from former LTTE-held territories following the conclusion of the civil war in May 2009. For many families, particularly those in the North and East of Sri Lanka, the prospect of recovering personal valuables lost during the conflict carries deep emotional and material significance.

The Deputy Minister's statement in Parliament indicates that authorities have been actively working to identify and verify the legitimate owners of the recovered items, with the process now nearing its final stages.

A Step Towards Post-War Reconciliation

The return of personal property seized or recovered during the conflict is widely seen as an important gesture of goodwill and a component of the broader national reconciliation effort. Many affected families have waited years for the restitution of valuables that were lost amid the chaos of war.

The government's commitment to completing the handover within three months will be closely watched by affected communities, civil society groups, and reconciliation advocates across the country.

Further details regarding the verification process and the distribution mechanism are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.