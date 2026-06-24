Digital Rights Group Sounds Alarm Over New Media Bill's Threat to Online Freedom

A coalition of social media advocates has raised serious alarm over a newly gazetted piece of legislation that they warn could fundamentally undermine digital freedoms in Sri Lanka.

The Collective for Social Media Declaration (CSMD) has expressed grave concern following the government's decision to gazette the Chartered Institute of Media Bill, cautioning that the proposed law carries significant implications for freedom of expression in the online space.

A Threat to Digital Expression

The CSMD, which represents voices from across Sri Lanka's digital community, has warned that the bill — if passed into law — could place sweeping restrictions on social media activity and online content in the country. The group has called on lawmakers and civil society to scrutinise the legislation closely before it advances further through the parliamentary process.

Digital rights advocates argue that poorly framed media legislation has the potential to silence legitimate public discourse, restrict journalistic activity online, and curtail the ability of ordinary citizens to freely express their views on social platforms.

Growing Concerns Among Civil Society

The CSMD's warning adds to a growing chorus of voices within Sri Lankan civil society that have been increasingly wary of legislative moves perceived as targeting online speech. Critics of such bills often point to the risk of vague or broad provisions being used to pursue individuals or media organisations under the guise of regulation.

The coalition has urged the government to engage in transparent, inclusive consultations with stakeholders — including journalists, digital rights groups, and the general public — before proceeding with the bill.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-crisis political and economic recovery, media freedom advocates stress that protecting digital expression remains a cornerstone of democratic governance and public accountability.

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