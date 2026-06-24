Dettol Issues Apology and Pulls Ad from China After "Clean Woman" Campaign Ignites Fury

Global hygiene brand Dettol has issued a public apology and removed an advertisement from circulation in China after the campaign sparked intense backlash online, with critics accusing it of demeaning and objectifying women.

The Advertisement That Caused Outrage

The advertisement, which carried the tagline "Want a Clean Woman," drew swift and widespread condemnation across Chinese social media platforms. Users flooded comment sections and trending topics with anger over what many described as a deeply offensive and sexist portrayal of women, arguing that the messaging reduced women to objects defined by physical cleanliness rather than celebrating them as individuals.

The campaign quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, with thousands of users sharing their disgust and calling on the brand to take immediate accountability for the tone-deaf marketing.

Brand Moves to Contain the Damage

Facing mounting public pressure, Dettol moved swiftly to pull the advertisement entirely and released an apology acknowledging the offence caused by the campaign. The brand did not elaborate extensively on how such messaging passed through its internal approval processes before going to market.

The incident has raised fresh questions about how multinational corporations vet advertising content for regional markets, and whether adequate cultural sensitivity checks are in place before campaigns are greenlit.

A Recurring Problem for Global Brands

Dettol is not the first major international brand to find itself at the centre of controversy over advertising missteps in China or other Asian markets. Critics have long argued that global companies sometimes apply insufficient scrutiny to locally produced campaigns, resulting in messaging that clashes sharply with societal values and expectations.

Gender sensitivity in advertising has become an increasingly prominent issue worldwide, with consumers demonstrating a growing willingness to hold brands publicly accountable through social media pressure.

As of now, Dettol has not announced any further steps regarding a review of its broader marketing practices in the region. The episode, however, serves as a stark reminder to corporations that advertising misjudgements in the digital age can escalate rapidly and cause lasting reputational harm.

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