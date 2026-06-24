Court of Appeal Adjourns Gotabaya Rajapaksa Petition Hearing to July 6

The Court of Appeal has postponed further proceedings in the petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, rescheduling the next round of submissions to July 6.

The adjournment was granted during proceedings held today, with the court setting the new date to allow additional submissions to be made in connection with the case.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth Executive President before resigning in July 2022 amid widespread public protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, had filed the petition currently before the Court of Appeal.

The former president fled to the Maldives and subsequently to Singapore before eventually returning to Sri Lanka following his resignation. His departure came as thousands of demonstrators stormed the Presidential Secretariat and his official residence in Colombo during the height of the economic turmoil.

Further details regarding the specific grounds of the petition are expected to emerge as proceedings continue when the matter is next called before the Court of Appeal on July 6.