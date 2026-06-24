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Court of Appeal Adjourns Gotabaya Rajapaksa Petition Hearing to July 6

24 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Court of Appeal Adjourns Gotabaya Rajapaksa Petition Hearing to July 6

The Court of Appeal has postponed further proceedings in the petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, rescheduling the next round of submissions to July 6.

The adjournment was granted during proceedings held today, with the court setting the new date to allow additional submissions to be made in connection with the case.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth Executive President before resigning in July 2022 amid widespread public protests triggered by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, had filed the petition currently before the Court of Appeal.

The former president fled to the Maldives and subsequently to Singapore before eventually returning to Sri Lanka following his resignation. His departure came as thousands of demonstrators stormed the Presidential Secretariat and his official residence in Colombo during the height of the economic turmoil.

Further details regarding the specific grounds of the petition are expected to emerge as proceedings continue when the matter is next called before the Court of Appeal on July 6.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

A
Amila Rajapaksha 24 Jun 2026

let the courts do their job at least, better than nothing

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 24 Jun 2026

what petition is he even filing, he ran away from the country

K
Kasun Perera 24 Jun 2026

again postponed. this case will never finish in our lifetime

N
Nimal Fernando 24 Jun 2026

exactly men, just delaying and delaying, nothing new

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