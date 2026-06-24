Colombo to Host South Asia's Premier Infrastructure and Construction Expo in 2026

Sri Lanka is set to become the focal point of South Asia's infrastructure and construction industry when INFRACON 2026 opens its doors at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo from 3rd to 5th July 2026.

A Landmark Gathering for the Region

Recognised as Sri Lanka's foremost exhibition dedicated to the infrastructure and construction sector, INFRACON 2026 promises to bring together leading companies, industry professionals, and key stakeholders from across South Asia under one roof. The three-day event at the iconic BMICH venue is expected to serve as a major platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development within the region's rapidly evolving construction landscape.

Why INFRACON Matters

As Sri Lanka continues its journey of economic recovery and infrastructure development, events such as INFRACON play a critical role in connecting local industry players with regional and international counterparts. The exhibition offers an opportunity for businesses to showcase the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions driving the construction and infrastructure sectors forward.

Dates: 3rd to 5th July 2026

Venue: Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo

Focus: Infrastructure and construction industry across South Asia

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Economy

Hosting a regional industry event of this scale in Colombo is also expected to bring significant economic benefits, drawing business delegations, investors, and professionals from neighbouring countries and beyond. It further reinforces Colombo's standing as a growing hub for trade and commerce in the South Asian region.

With preparations already underway, industry stakeholders and companies keen to participate in INFRACON 2026 are encouraged to register their interest ahead of the event next July.

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