Yamal Shines as Spain Demolish Saudi Arabia 4-0 in World Cup Group H Clash

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal marked a historic milestone as Spain delivered a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their Group H fixture at the FIFA World Cup, putting Luis de la Fuente's side firmly back on track after a disappointing opening match.

Yamal Opens the Scoring Early

The Barcelona prodigy wasted no time making his mark on the world stage, breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute to register his first-ever World Cup goal. The effort underlined why the young winger is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football, and it set the tone for a dominant Spanish performance throughout the contest.

Oyarzabal Seals the Win with a Brace

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who had faced criticism following Spain's underwhelming World Cup opener, answered his doubters emphatically by netting twice during the match. His brace played a pivotal role in securing the convincing scoreline and will likely have silenced those who had begun to question his place in the national setup.

Spain Back to Their Best

The result represents a significant confidence boost for the Spanish camp, with the team displaying the fluid, possession-based football that has long been their trademark. Key takeaways from the performance include:

A ruthless attacking display that punished Saudi Arabia's defensive vulnerabilities

Yamal's growing influence on the international stage at such a young age

Oyarzabal's timely return to form ahead of the tournament's knockout rounds

A collective team performance that reinforced Spain's credentials as serious title contenders

With three points now secured in Group H, Spain will be looking to build on this momentum as they progress through the group stage. For Saudi Arabia, the heavy defeat poses serious questions about their ability to advance further in the competition.

Spain's performance against Saudi Arabia was a reminder of just how dangerous this team can be when they click into gear — and with Yamal leading the charge, opponents will be wary.

Football fans across Sri Lanka and the world will be watching closely as Spain look to carry this form deep into the tournament and mount a serious challenge for World Cup glory.

Related Video