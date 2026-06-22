Showers and Thundershowers Expected Across Sri Lanka Today

Sri Lankans should be prepared for wet and unsettled weather conditions on Monday, 22 June 2026, with the Department of Meteorology forecasting showers or thundershowers at various times throughout the day.

The forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Monday morning, warns residents to expect intermittent rainfall that may be accompanied by thunder in certain areas. Members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those travelling or engaged in outdoor activities.

Precautions Advised

Authorities typically urge the public to remain alert during periods of thundershower activity, as lightning strikes and localised flooding can pose significant risks. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are encouraged to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology closely.

Motorists are also reminded to exercise caution on roads, as wet conditions can reduce visibility and increase the likelihood of accidents.

Further updates to the weather forecast are expected to be issued by the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop throughout the day.

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