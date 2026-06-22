Former Election Commission Chief Blasts Government Over Prolonged Delay in Provincial Council Polls

Former Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya has launched a sharp attack on the government over its continued failure to hold provincial council elections, warning that each passing day without a poll represents a direct breach of the Constitution and a betrayal of democratic values.

Speaking out strongly on Saturday, Deshapriya made clear his frustration with what he described as an unacceptable and ongoing postponement of elections that citizens are constitutionally entitled to participate in.

A Constitutional Crisis in the Making

The former elections chief did not mince his words, asserting that the prolonged delay is not merely a procedural matter but a fundamental violation of the democratic rights of the Sri Lankan people. He stressed that the holding of free and fair elections is a cornerstone of constitutional governance, and that any government which sidelines this obligation undermines the very foundation of the republic.

Every day that passes without elections being held is a day in which both the Constitution and democratic principles are being violated, Deshapriya declared.

Provincial Councils Left in Limbo

Provincial council elections in Sri Lanka have remained in a prolonged state of suspension, leaving millions of voters without elected representation at the provincial level. Critics have long argued that the delay serves political interests rather than any legitimate administrative or logistical concern.

Deshapriya's intervention adds significant weight to growing calls from civil society, opposition parties, and constitutional experts urging the government to set a firm date for the polls without further delay.

As one of Sri Lanka's most respected former electoral officials, his remarks are expected to intensify pressure on the government to act decisively and restore democratic representation at the provincial level.

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