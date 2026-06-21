Wife of Jailed Former Sri Lanka Intelligence Chief Claims Family Being Harassed by Security Agencies

The wife of a former Sri Lankan intelligence chief, who is currently in detention, has come forward with serious allegations that her family is being subjected to harassment by state security agencies, raising concerns about the treatment of detainees' relatives in the country.

Allegations of Intimidation

The spouse of the detained ex-intelligence official has spoken out publicly, claiming that agents from security agencies have been targeting her family in what she describes as a deliberate campaign of intimidation. She alleges the harassment has continued even after her husband was taken into custody, leaving the family in a state of fear and uncertainty.

The accusations have drawn attention to the broader conduct of Sri Lanka's security apparatus in its handling of high-profile detentions, particularly those involving former senior officials from within the intelligence community itself.

A High-Profile Detention

The detention of a former intelligence chief is itself a significant development in Sri Lanka's political and security landscape. Officials who once held considerable power within the state's intelligence framework now finding themselves on the other side of the law underscores the shifting dynamics within the country's institutions.

The identity and specific charges related to the detained official remain central to the unfolding situation, with the case attracting considerable public and political interest.

Concerns Over Due Process

Rights observers and legal commentators in Sri Lanka have long raised concerns about how security agencies conduct themselves when dealing with detainees and their families. The latest allegations add to a growing body of complaints about the treatment of individuals connected to high-profile cases.

The family of a detainee should not be made to suffer harassment or intimidation by those same institutions entrusted with upholding the law.

The claims by the former intelligence chief's wife are likely to prompt fresh scrutiny of the agencies involved and may add political pressure on the government to ensure transparency and accountability in how such sensitive cases are managed.

No official response from the relevant security agencies addressing the harassment allegations had been issued at the time of reporting.