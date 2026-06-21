Sri Lanka's 4x100m Relay Squad Smashes National Record at Asian Relay Championships

Historic Achievement for Sri Lankan Athletics

Sri Lanka's 4x100 metre relay team has etched its name into the nation's sporting history books by setting a new national record at the Asian Relay Championships, delivering one of the most celebrated moments in recent Sri Lankan athletics.

A Record-Breaking Performance

The quartet delivered a stunning run on the track, clocking a time that surpassed the previous national record and announced Sri Lanka as a growing force in Asian sprint relay competition. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the island nation's athletics programme, demonstrating the rising standard of track and field development within the country.

Raising the Bar for Sri Lankan Track and Field

The performance at the Asian Relay Championships is expected to serve as a powerful boost of confidence for the Sri Lankan athletics community, including coaches, officials, and aspiring young athletes across the island. Events such as these highlight the potential that exists within local sprinting talent when given the right platform and preparation.

Sri Lanka's 4x100m relay team claimed a new national record

The record was set at the Asian Relay Championships

The achievement represents a landmark moment for Sri Lankan athletics

This record-breaking run is a testament to the dedication of Sri Lanka's relay athletes and the hard work of those who support the nation's track and field programmes.

The national athletics community has rallied behind the team's success, with the record expected to inspire a new generation of Sri Lankan sprinters to pursue excellence at both regional and international levels.

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