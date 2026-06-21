Customs Officers Bust Rs. 75 Million 'Kush' Drug Smuggling Attempt at Bandaranaike International Airport

Sri Lanka Customs officials have intercepted a major narcotics smuggling attempt at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, arresting a 41-year-old three-wheeler driver suspected of attempting to bring a large consignment of the synthetic drug 'Kush' into the country.

High-Value Drug Haul Foiled

The seized narcotics have been valued at approximately Rs. 75 million, marking a significant victory for customs enforcement authorities stationed at the country's primary international gateway. The suspect, a resident of the Dem area, was taken into custody following the discovery of the illegal substances.

Growing Threat of 'Kush'

'Kush' is a highly dangerous synthetic drug that has increasingly drawn the attention of law enforcement agencies across South Asia. Sri Lankan authorities have been on heightened alert regarding attempts to smuggle the substance into the island, as its presence poses a serious threat to public health and safety.

Customs Vigilance at BIA

The arrest underscores the continued vigilance of Sri Lanka Customs officers operating at Bandaranaike International Airport, who have intensified screening and surveillance efforts to combat the smuggling of narcotics through the country's main port of entry.

The suspect is currently in custody, and further investigations are being conducted by the relevant authorities to determine the full extent of the smuggling operation and whether any wider network was involved.