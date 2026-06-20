Viral Claim About Increased Traffic Fines in Sri Lanka Is False, Say Fact-Checkers

A claim circulating widely on social media suggesting that traffic fines in Sri Lanka have been significantly increased has been debunked by fact-checkers, who confirm the information is false and misleading.

The Viral Claim

In recent days, posts alleging that the Sri Lankan government has hiked traffic fines have spread rapidly across platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp, causing concern among motorists and the general public. Many users shared the content believing it to be accurate, prompting widespread discussion about the financial burden such increases would place on drivers.

What Fact-Checkers Found

Upon investigation, fact-checking analysts found no credible evidence to support the claim that traffic fines in Sri Lanka have been revised or increased. There has been no official gazette notification, parliamentary announcement, or government press release confirming any such change to the existing fine structure.

Authorities have not made any formal statement indicating that amendments to traffic penalties are currently in effect, and the fine amounts that apply under Sri Lankan motor traffic law remain unchanged.

A Reminder About Misinformation

This incident serves as yet another example of how unverified information can spread rapidly online, causing unnecessary public anxiety. Sri Lankan social media users are urged to exercise caution before sharing content that makes claims about government policy or legal changes.

Always verify claims through official government sources or credible news outlets.

Check whether any gazette notification has been issued before accepting legal or regulatory changes as fact.

Avoid sharing unverified posts, particularly those that appear designed to cause alarm.

Misinformation about government policy can have real consequences, creating public confusion and eroding trust in institutions. Responsible sharing starts with each individual user.

Members of the public who wish to confirm the current traffic fine schedule are encouraged to contact the Department of Motor Traffic or refer to the official Motor Traffic Act of Sri Lanka for accurate and up-to-date information.