Sajith Stands With Israel Job Applicants, Demands Fair Treatment at Polduwa Protest

Opposition Leader Joins Demonstrators Calling for Transparency in Israel Employment Scheme

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa met with a group of job applicants protesting over Sri Lanka's Israel employment scheme at Polduwa Junction on Monday, lending his voice to their calls for fairness and transparency in the selection process.

The demonstration, which proceeded peacefully, drew applicants who had expressed frustration over what they described as irregularities and a lack of clarity surrounding the government's overseas job placement programme targeting Israel.

Premadasa, who engaged directly with the protesters, urged authorities to ensure that all eligible candidates are treated equitably and that the process remains free from political interference or favouritism.

Concerns Over Selection Process

Many of those gathered at the protest said they had completed the necessary requirements to qualify for positions under the scheme but had been left without clear answers regarding their applications. The demonstrators called on the relevant government agencies to provide transparent communication and a fair assessment of all candidates.

The Opposition Leader echoed these sentiments, stressing that Sri Lankan workers seeking legitimate employment opportunities abroad deserve a process that is both open and accountable.

Sajith Premadasa called on the government to treat all applicants with fairness and to uphold the integrity of the overseas employment process.

The Israel job scheme has attracted significant interest from Sri Lankan workers amid the country's ongoing economic challenges, with many families depending on foreign employment remittances as a critical source of income.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka's foreign employment sector remains a vital pillar of the national economy, with hundreds of thousands of citizens working abroad and sending remittances that help stabilise the country's foreign exchange reserves. Any perceived lack of fairness in overseas job schemes tends to draw swift public and political scrutiny.

The protest at Polduwa Junction reflects growing public concern that opportunities under the Israel employment initiative must be distributed through a credible and merit-based process, rather than through connections or political patronage.

It is expected that Premadasa and his party will continue to monitor developments surrounding the scheme and maintain pressure on the government to address the grievances raised by the applicants.