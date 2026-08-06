Sri Lankan Trade Unions Rise Up Against Government Plans to Interfere With Worker Savings Funds

Unions Sound the Alarm Over Proposed Changes to Employee Funds

Trade unions across Sri Lanka have voiced strong opposition to what they describe as a government attempt to interfere with long-established employee provident and trust funds, warning that any such move would undermine the financial security of millions of workers across the island.

Workers' Hard-Earned Savings Under Threat

Labour representatives argue that the funds in question — built up over decades through mandatory contributions from both employees and employers — belong solely to the workers and must not be redirected, restructured, or accessed by the state for any purpose, including addressing the country's ongoing economic challenges.

Union leaders have been particularly vocal in their condemnation, framing the government's intentions as a direct assault on the rights and welfare of ordinary Sri Lankan workers at a time when many households are already struggling to cope with the economic crisis that has gripped the nation in recent years.

Key Concerns Raised by Union Representatives

Any restructuring of employee funds could erode the retirement savings of workers across both the public and private sectors.

Unions fear that government intervention could set a dangerous precedent for future interference in worker entitlements.

Labour leaders are calling for transparent dialogue and insist that no changes should be made without the full consent of workers and their representatives.

Calls for Dialogue and Accountability

Union officials have urged the government to engage in open and meaningful consultation with worker representatives before advancing any legislative or policy changes related to employee funds. They stress that decisions of such magnitude cannot be made unilaterally and that workers deserve a clear explanation of any proposed reforms.

Trade union leaders have made clear that they are prepared to mount sustained resistance if the government proceeds without addressing the concerns of the working population.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka continues to navigate a difficult economic recovery following its historic financial crisis, and tensions between the government and labour organisations have been a recurring feature of the reform landscape. Worker groups remain on high alert, determined to protect what they see as the last financial safety net available to the country's vast workforce.

As pressure mounts from both domestic unions and international labour bodies, observers say the government will need to tread carefully if it hopes to push through any changes to the existing employee funds framework without triggering widespread industrial unrest.

Related Video