Why Sri Lanka Must Look Beyond Tax Holidays to Win Over Foreign Investors

For decades, Sri Lanka has competed aggressively for foreign direct investment, relying heavily on a familiar toolkit of tax holidays, duty exemptions, and an array of financial incentives designed to lure overseas capital. Yet, despite these efforts, the country continues to fall short of its FDI potential. The reason, experts argue, lies not in the generosity of incentives, but in the quality of the investment environment itself.

The Limits of Tax Incentives

Successive Sri Lankan governments have placed considerable faith in the power of tax breaks to attract foreign investors. On the surface, the logic is straightforward — reduce the cost of doing business and investment will follow. However, this approach has consistently delivered underwhelming results, raising serious questions about whether incentives alone can ever be sufficient.

Research across developing economies increasingly points to a sobering reality: tax holidays and duty waivers rank surprisingly low among the factors that ultimately determine where multinational companies choose to invest. Investors, particularly those making long-term commitments, are far more concerned with structural and operational conditions on the ground.

What Investors Actually Want

When foreign companies evaluate a potential investment destination, their checklist typically goes well beyond the tax regime. Key considerations include:

The ease and speed of obtaining necessary permits and licences

Consistency and transparency in regulatory frameworks

Access to skilled labour and quality infrastructure

The reliability of dispute resolution mechanisms

Political stability and policy continuity

These are the foundations of what is broadly termed investment facilitation — the systems, processes, and institutions that determine how smoothly a business can set up, operate, and expand within a country. Sri Lanka's performance in several of these areas has historically been a source of frustration for foreign enterprises.

Facilitation Over Incentives

The distinction between investment incentives and investment facilitation is critical. Incentives reduce costs at the point of entry, but facilitation determines the experience throughout the entire lifecycle of an investment. A company that struggles with bureaucratic delays, opaque regulations, or inconsistent policy enforcement will not remain — nor will it recommend the destination to others — regardless of how attractive the initial tax package appeared.

Investors do not simply chase the lowest tax rate. They seek predictability, efficiency, and a government that is a reliable partner in business.

Sri Lanka's Board of Investment and related agencies have made periodic attempts to streamline procedures, but structural bottlenecks remain. The time taken to resolve commercial disputes, the complexity of land acquisition processes, and coordination gaps between government agencies continue to pose challenges for both new and existing investors.

A Strategic Opportunity for Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka works to rebuild its economy following the devastating financial crisis of recent years, the country finds itself at a pivotal crossroads. The urgency to attract FDI has never been greater, yet the competition from regional peers such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India is intensifying. Simply matching or exceeding their incentive packages is neither fiscally sustainable nor strategically sound.

Instead, policymakers must invest in reforming the underlying investment climate. This means cutting red tape with genuine intent, digitalising government services to reduce human discretion and opportunities for corruption, and ensuring that laws and regulations are applied uniformly and predictably.

It also means engaging seriously with investors already present in Sri Lanka — treating them as partners whose feedback can guide reform — rather than focusing exclusively on attracting new entrants.

The Path Forward

There is no single solution to Sri Lanka's FDI challenge, but the evidence strongly suggests that a fundamental shift in approach is overdue. Tax incentives will always have a role to play, but they cannot substitute for the deep institutional reforms that transform a country into a genuinely competitive investment destination.

For Sri Lanka to realise its considerable economic potential — its strategic location, its educated workforce, and its growing consumer market — the focus must shift from what the government gives away to what it builds. A well-facilitated investment environment is not a luxury; it is the foundation upon which sustainable economic growth is constructed.