Blocking Websites Is Not Enough: Why Sri Lanka's Online Gambling Problem Runs Far Deeper

A Partial Fix for a Complex Problem

Sri Lanka has taken a firm step against the offshore online betting industry by blocking access to websites associated with it. On the surface, this appears to be a decisive move by authorities to curb the spread of digital gambling across the island. But experts warn that shutting the virtual front door does very little to address the deeper, more entrenched realities of how Sri Lankans actually engage with online gambling platforms.

Why Website Blocks Fall Short

Blocking websites is a blunt instrument. While it may deter the casual or first-time user, it does almost nothing to stop determined gamblers who are already familiar with the platforms. Circumvention tools such as Virtual Private Networks, commonly known as VPNs, are widely available, often free, and increasingly easy to use — even for those with limited technical knowledge.

For the many Sri Lankans who have already established accounts, deposited funds, and built habits around these platforms, a government-issued block on a domain name represents little more than a minor inconvenience. The underlying appetite for online betting remains entirely unaddressed.

The Demand Side Cannot Be Ignored

Any effective policy response to online gambling must grapple honestly with demand. Sri Lanka has a significant and growing population of online bettors, drawn by the accessibility, anonymity, and constant availability of offshore platforms. Cricket betting in particular has become deeply embedded in the culture of online wagering, with international tournaments driving enormous volumes of local participation.

Regulatory approaches that focus exclusively on supply — blocking sites, prosecuting operators — without investing equally in demand reduction, financial literacy, and addiction support services, are unlikely to produce lasting change.

Financial Flows and the Regulatory Blind Spot

One of the most pressing concerns surrounding Sri Lanka's online gambling market is the movement of money. Offshore betting platforms are not subject to local financial regulations, meaning funds flowing out of the country to these operators go largely unmonitored. In a nation still navigating a difficult economic recovery, this represents a significant regulatory blind spot.

Payment processors, mobile money platforms, and informal transfer networks all serve as conduits between Sri Lankan bettors and overseas operators. Without targeted intervention at the financial transaction level, website blocks address only the most visible layer of a much larger system.

The Case for a Comprehensive Strategy

Observers and analysts argue that Sri Lanka needs a far more comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework to meaningfully respond to the online gambling challenge. This would include clearer laws governing digital gambling, dedicated enforcement capacity, cooperation with financial institutions, and public health-oriented programmes aimed at those suffering from gambling-related harm.

Strengthening laws specifically targeting online and offshore gambling operators

Empowering financial regulators to monitor and intercept gambling-related transactions

Investing in public awareness campaigns about the risks of online betting

Establishing accessible support services for problem gamblers and affected families

Engaging with technology platforms and internet service providers on longer-term solutions

A Signal, But Not a Solution

The government's move to block offshore betting sites should be understood as a signal of intent rather than a solution. It demonstrates an awareness that the online gambling industry poses real social and economic risks to Sri Lankan society. But awareness alone is not policy, and a website block alone is not reform.

Without a holistic strategy that addresses the demand for gambling, the financial infrastructure that supports it, and the harms it causes to individuals and families, Sri Lanka risks treating only the symptom while the underlying condition continues to grow.

For a country that has shown considerable resilience and creativity in confronting difficult national challenges, a more ambitious and evidence-based approach to online gambling regulation is not only possible — it is necessary.