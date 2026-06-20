SriLankan Airlines Forges Landmark Interline Deals with Saudi Carriers Saudia and Flynas

SriLankan Airlines has taken a significant step toward strengthening air connectivity between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, entering into new interline agreements with two of the Kingdom's major carriers — Saudia and budget airline Flynas.

Expanding the Air Bridge Between Colombo and the Kingdom

The partnerships are expected to open up a broader network of travel options for passengers flying between the two countries, allowing travellers to book seamless journeys across both carriers' route networks under a single ticketing arrangement. Interline agreements of this nature enable airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, simplifying connections and reducing the hassle of separate bookings for multi-leg journeys.

For Sri Lanka, a country with a substantial expatriate workforce based in Saudi Arabia, the move carries considerable practical significance. Hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankan migrant workers, as well as a growing number of pilgrims undertaking Umrah and Hajj, rely on affordable and convenient air links between the two nations.

What the Agreements Mean for Passengers

Through the tie-up with Saudia — the Kingdom's national carrier — and Flynas, one of the region's prominent low-cost operators, travellers will benefit from:

Wider choice of routes and destinations across Saudi Arabia and beyond

Simplified booking processes through unified ticketing

More competitive fare options, particularly via the Flynas partnership

Improved connectivity for both leisure and migrant worker travel segments

A Strategic Move for SriLankan Airlines

The agreements form part of SriLankan Airlines' broader strategy to rebuild and diversify its international partnerships following a turbulent period for the national carrier. By aligning with established Gulf-region operators, the airline aims to capture a greater share of the high-demand Sri Lanka–Middle East travel corridor, which remains one of the busiest routes in the country's aviation landscape.

The Middle East continues to be one of the most critical markets for SriLankan Airlines, driven by both the migrant worker community and increasing religious tourism flows between the two regions.

Industry observers note that the timing of these agreements is particularly relevant as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery, with tourism and remittances from the Middle East playing a vital role in stabilising the country's foreign exchange earnings.

Looking Ahead

With these new interline arrangements now in place, passengers travelling between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia can expect a more connected and streamlined experience. SriLankan Airlines is anticipated to build further on these foundations as it looks to strengthen its position across key international markets in the months ahead.