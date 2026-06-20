NMRA Set to Revise Prices of 60 Essential Medicines Amid US Dollar Surge

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has announced plans to revise the Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of 60 essential medicines, a move prompted by the significant appreciation of the US Dollar and its impact on pharmaceutical import costs in Sri Lanka.

Why Prices Are Being Revised

Sri Lanka imports a substantial portion of its pharmaceutical supplies, with transactions largely conducted in US Dollars. The recent surge in the dollar's value has placed considerable pressure on importers and distributors, making it increasingly difficult to sustain existing price ceilings without incurring losses. The NMRA has acknowledged these economic realities and is moving to adjust the MRP accordingly to ensure a continued and stable supply of medicines across the country.

Which Medicines Are Affected

The proposed revisions will cover a list of 60 essential drugs — medications that are considered critical to the basic healthcare needs of the Sri Lankan population. While the full list of affected medicines is yet to be publicly released in detail, these are expected to include widely used drugs for common and chronic conditions.

Balancing Affordability and Availability

The decision places the NMRA in a delicate position, as it must balance the need to keep medicines affordable for ordinary Sri Lankans — many of whom are already under significant financial strain — against the necessity of maintaining adequate drug availability in the market.

Ensuring that essential medicines remain both accessible and available to all Sri Lankans is the primary concern guiding this revision process.

Health advocates and patient groups are likely to monitor the scale of any price increases closely, urging authorities to keep adjustments as minimal as possible while safeguarding supply chains.

What Comes Next

The NMRA is expected to complete its review and formally gazette the revised MRP figures following the assessment process. Members of the public and healthcare professionals are advised to stay informed through official NMRA communications regarding the updated pricing structure once it is finalised.

This development underscores the broader economic challenges Sri Lanka continues to face, with currency fluctuations having a direct and tangible effect on the everyday lives of its citizens, particularly in the critical area of healthcare.