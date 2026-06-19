Teldeniya Hospital Car Discovery: Police Release New Details on Deceased Woman Found Inside Vehicle

Sri Lanka Police have disclosed additional details surrounding the disturbing discovery of a woman's body found inside a parked vehicle near Teldeniya Hospital, shedding new light on the circumstances of the case.

Body Discovered Near Hospital Premises

Authorities confirmed that the deceased woman was found inside a car that had been parked in close proximity to the Teldeniya Hospital. The discovery prompted an immediate police response, with investigators moving swiftly to establish the identity of the victim and the events leading up to her death.

Investigation Underway

Police have since launched a formal investigation into the incident, with officers from the Teldeniya area working to piece together the details of the case. Authorities have indicated that further information is expected to be made available to the public as the inquiry progresses.

The Teldeniya Police are treating the matter with urgency, and forensic teams have been involved in examining the scene and the vehicle in order to gather critical evidence.

Public Asked to Cooperate

Residents in and around the Teldeniya area have been urged to come forward with any information that may assist investigators in determining the full circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Further updates are expected from police authorities as the investigation continues to develop.

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