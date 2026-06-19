Shasheendra Rajapaksa Among Three Formally Indicted in Criminal Case

Former Uva Province Governor Shasheendra Rajapaksa has been formally indicted alongside two others in a criminal case, marking a significant legal development involving a member of the prominent Rajapaksa political family.

Formal Charges Filed

The indictment was filed against three individuals, including Shasheendra Rajapaksa, as legal proceedings entered a new and more serious phase. The formal filing of charges signals that the case has progressed beyond the investigative stage and is now set to be heard before a court of law.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who is a nephew of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been a notable figure in Sri Lankan politics, having served as the Governor of Uva Province during a period of Rajapaksa-led governance in the country.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The indictment of three accused persons, including the former provincial governor, underscores the ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan legal authorities to pursue cases involving high-profile individuals through the judicial system.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the identities of the two other accused individuals are expected to emerge as court proceedings get underway.

This development is likely to draw considerable public and political attention given the accused's connections to one of Sri Lanka's most influential political dynasties. The case will be closely watched as it progresses through the courts in the weeks and months ahead.