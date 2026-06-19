A deeply troubling picture is emerging from within Sri Lanka's national security apparatus — one that points to the deliberate construction of a parallel intelligence network operating entirely outside the boundaries of the law, allegedly financed through the systematic misappropriation of state funds.

A Network Built in the Shadows

According to revelations now circulating among political and security circles, a clandestine structure was reportedly established alongside Sri Lanka's official intelligence services. Unlike the formally recognised agencies accountable to parliament and the executive, this shadow network is said to have functioned with no legal mandate, no institutional oversight, and no transparency of any kind.

The architecture of this parallel system was reportedly designed to mirror legitimate intelligence operations while remaining deliberately hidden from regulatory scrutiny. Operatives are alleged to have carried out extralegal activities — actions that fall squarely outside what any recognised Sri Lankan law permits — under the cover of national security imperatives.

State Coffers Allegedly Raided to Fund Operations

Perhaps the most alarming dimension of these allegations is the claim that public funds were diverted to sustain this network. Money drawn from state resources — funds that belong to every Sri Lankan citizen — is alleged to have been channelled into financing covert operations that were never sanctioned by any legitimate governmental or parliamentary process.

If substantiated, such misappropriation would represent not only a serious criminal offence but also a profound betrayal of the public trust placed in those entrusted with managing the nation's finances and security.

Extralegal Operations and Their Implications

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the activities conducted through this shadow network extended well beyond routine intelligence gathering. The operations in question are described as extralegal — meaning they were conducted in deliberate circumvention of Sri Lanka's existing legal framework, potentially violating constitutional protections afforded to citizens.

Such activities raise urgent questions about who authorised these operations, who benefited from them, and whether individuals in positions of significant power were complicit in their execution.

Accountability Remains the Central Question

For Sri Lanka, a country still navigating its way through successive governance crises and struggling to restore public confidence in state institutions, allegations of this magnitude carry enormous weight. Citizens and civil society groups have long demanded greater transparency within the intelligence and security sectors — sectors that have historically operated with minimal public accountability.

The existence of any parallel structure that bypasses established legal channels strikes at the very foundation of democratic governance. Independent investigators, parliamentary oversight committees, and the judiciary would all have critical roles to play should formal inquiries be initiated.

If the allegations are proven, they would represent one of the most serious breaches of institutional integrity in Sri Lanka's recent political history.

Calls for a Full Investigation

Political observers and legal experts are now calling for a comprehensive, independent investigation into the alleged shadow network — one that is transparent, free from political interference, and empowered to follow the evidence wherever it leads.

The Sri Lankan public deserves to know whether the institutions meant to protect them have instead been weaponised against the very principles of rule of law and good governance that underpin a functioning democracy. The full truth of this matter must be brought into the open.