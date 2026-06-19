Sajith Demands Provincial Council Polls to Test Public Mood

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called on the government to conduct Provincial Council elections, arguing that such a vote would serve as a crucial barometer of public sentiment across the country.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, made the appeal as political pressure continues to mount on the ruling administration to restore democratic processes at the provincial level, which have long been stalled.

A Democratic Deficit

Provincial Councils in Sri Lanka have remained without elected representatives for several years, raising widespread concerns among civil society groups, opposition parties, and constitutional experts about the erosion of grassroots democratic governance.

The Opposition Leader's call reflects a broader frustration that citizens in the provinces are being denied their fundamental right to elect their own representatives and hold them accountable.

Measuring the Public Pulse

Premadasa framed the elections not merely as a constitutional obligation, but as an opportunity for the government to genuinely understand where the people of Sri Lanka stand on key national issues.

Provincial Council elections would give the government a clear and honest picture of what the public truly thinks about its policies and performance.

With the country navigating a delicate economic recovery following its worst financial crisis in modern history, opposition figures have increasingly argued that electoral accountability at all levels of government is more important than ever.

Government Yet to Respond

The government has not yet issued a formal response to Premadasa's latest call. Critics have long accused the ruling party of deliberately delaying provincial polls to avoid a potential electoral setback at a time when public confidence in the administration remains fragile.

Political observers note that any announcement regarding a timeline for Provincial Council elections would carry significant weight ahead of other scheduled electoral contests on the horizon.