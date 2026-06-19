Rupee Continues to Strengthen Against the US Dollar at Commercial Banks

The Sri Lankan rupee has recorded further appreciation against the United States dollar at commercial banks across the country, continuing a positive trend for the local currency.

As of today, the USD selling rate has fallen to Rs. 338, reflecting growing stability in Sri Lanka's foreign exchange market. This represents a notable improvement compared to recent trading sessions, offering some relief to businesses and consumers dependent on dollar-denominated transactions.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

A stronger rupee generally translates to lower costs for importers, potentially easing pressure on the prices of essential goods, fuel, and medicines that are procured in foreign currency. It may also signal improving investor confidence and a steadier macroeconomic environment following the economic turbulence Sri Lanka has experienced in recent years.

The gradual appreciation of the rupee is being closely watched by economists, businesses, and policymakers as an indicator of the country's ongoing economic recovery under its IMF-supported stabilisation programme.

Exchange Rate at Commercial Banks

Rates can vary slightly between individual commercial banks. Members of the public are advised to check with their respective banks for the most up-to-date buying and selling rates before conducting foreign exchange transactions.

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves have been gradually rebuilding, which analysts say has contributed to the improved performance of the rupee in recent months.