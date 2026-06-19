Police Bust Nine Illegal Brothels Disguised as Massage Centres in Thalawathugoda

Authorities have dismantled a network of illicit brothels operating under the cover of legitimate massage centres in the Thalawathugoda area, following a series of coordinated raids carried out by the Walana Central Anti-Vice Strike Force.

Nine Premises Targeted in Sweeping Operation

Officers from the specialist anti-vice unit descended on nine separate establishments during the operation, all of which had been presenting themselves to the public as massage centres while allegedly facilitating prostitution on their premises.

A total of 43 individuals were taken into custody in connection with the raids, as law enforcement moved to crack down on what appears to have been a well-established illicit network operating within the district.

Fronts Used to Evade Detection

The use of massage centres as a front for illegal sexual services has been a growing concern for Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies. By operating under the appearance of a legitimate wellness business, such establishments are often able to evade scrutiny for extended periods before authorities gather sufficient intelligence to act.

The Thalawathugoda operation signals a continued commitment by anti-vice units to pursue and disrupt such networks, which are widely regarded as exploitative and harmful to vulnerable individuals involved.

Investigations Ongoing

The 43 individuals arrested during the raids are currently being held for questioning as investigators work to establish the full extent of the operation. It is expected that charges will be filed against those found to have played active roles in running or facilitating the illegal establishments.

Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity linked to businesses operating in a similar manner, as police look to build on the momentum of the Thalawathugoda crackdown.

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