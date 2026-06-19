ICC Chairman Jay Shah Set for Presidential Meeting to Resolve Sri Lanka Cricket Governance Crisis

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah is expected to meet Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a high-level effort to resolve the ongoing governance dispute surrounding Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its controversial interim committee.

A Critical Meeting for Sri Lankan Cricket

The planned meeting between the ICC chief and the Sri Lankan head of state underscores the seriousness with which international cricket's governing body views the current administrative turmoil affecting Sri Lanka Cricket. The dispute over the appointment and functioning of the SLC interim committee has raised concerns at the highest levels of global cricket administration.

Jay Shah, who assumed the role of ICC Chairman late last year, has moved swiftly to address governance concerns across member nations, and Sri Lanka appears to be among his early priorities. The meeting signals that the ICC is prepared to engage directly at the political level to ensure that cricket in Sri Lanka is administered in accordance with international standards.

Background to the Crisis

Sri Lanka Cricket has been operating under an interim committee following a prolonged period of administrative uncertainty. The involvement of the Sri Lankan government in the affairs of the cricket board has historically been a sensitive matter, given the ICC's strict regulations prohibiting undue government interference in member cricket boards.

Such interference, if formally established, could potentially result in Sri Lanka facing suspension from ICC events — a consequence that would have significant implications for the island nation's participation in international cricket, including upcoming global tournaments.

Implications for Sri Lankan Cricket

For Sri Lankan cricket fans and officials alike, the stakes could not be higher. A suspension from ICC-sanctioned competitions would sideline the national team from marquee events such as the World Cup and other bilateral series, dealing a heavy blow to both the sport's popularity and the country's cricketing revenue.

Observers within the local cricket community are hopeful that direct dialogue between Jay Shah and President Dissanayake will pave the way for a negotiated resolution — one that restores proper governance to SLC while keeping Sri Lanka firmly within the international cricket fold.

Further details regarding the date and venue of the meeting are yet to be officially confirmed, but sources indicate that discussions are being arranged with considerable urgency given the time-sensitive nature of the matter.

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