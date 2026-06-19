ICC and BCCI Officials Hold High-Level Talks With Sri Lanka Cricket's Transformation Committee in Colombo

Senior cricket officials from the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India held a significant meeting with Sri Lanka Cricket's Transformation Committee in Colombo, with the discussions centring on the future direction of the island's cricket administration.

High-Profile Delegation Arrives in Colombo

ICC Chairman Jay Shah and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia travelled to Sri Lanka for the talks, signalling the importance both global and regional cricket bodies place on the ongoing transformation efforts within Sri Lanka Cricket. The meeting brought together some of the most influential figures in Asian and world cricket under one roof.

Transformation Committee at the Centre of Discussions

The Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee, which was established to oversee structural and administrative reforms within the national cricket board, hosted the visiting officials. The committee has been tasked with addressing longstanding governance concerns that have drawn scrutiny from international cricket authorities.

While a full and detailed agenda was not made public ahead of the meeting, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that the discussions covered key matters related to the transformation process currently underway within the organisation.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lankan Cricket

The visit by Shah and Saikia comes at a particularly sensitive period for Sri Lanka Cricket, which has faced pressure to demonstrate meaningful progress in cleaning up its administrative processes. The presence of the ICC Chairman himself underscores the weight that international cricket authorities attach to reforms being carried out correctly and transparently.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans and stakeholders, the talks represent a potentially pivotal step in securing the long-term stability and credibility of the national board, which governs one of the country's most beloved sports.

Further details on the outcomes of the discussions are expected to be released by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.

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